CBS 2's Irika Sargent emcees 'A Night of Heroes' for Chicago Children's Advocacy Center

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2's Irika Sargent on Thursday night had the honor of emceeing the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center's "A Night of Heroes."

With the city's skyline as a backdrop, more than 300 supporters enjoyed a beautiful night at the Theater on the Lake, at DuSable Lake Shore and Fullerton drives.

They were all united with the common goal to ensure the safety, health, and wellbeing of our city's children, help them heal from abuse, and prevent future child abuse in Chicago.

CBS 2 was one of this year's hero honorees for our commitment over the last five years to this cause. Our President and General Manager, Jennifer Lyons, was there with many more of our CBS 2 colleagues, to accept the award.

Sargent is also proud to serve on the board of directors of the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center.

