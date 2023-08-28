CBS 2 story inspires donation of 2,000 Narcan devices to Cook Co.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big donation is happening because of a story by CBS 2.

Two thousand doses of Narcan, a treatment that can revive people overdosing on opioids, are being donated to people who need it most.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has more on what inspired this gift.

It started with a report from CBS 2's Chris Tye, who captured Narcan saving someone's life in real-time.

CBS 2 cameras were rolling as Tye was working on a different story at a West Side gas station. Three doses of Narcan were administered by Matthew McFarland to a man od-ing on fentanyl-laced heroin.

McFarland, a former addict who now works for Lawndale Christian Legal Center, ended up saving that victim's life and was later contacted by pharmaceutical company U.S. WorldMeds to talk about ways to get Narcan to more people in Chicago and the suburbs.

Those 2,000 Narcan devices are now being donated in coordination with the company and the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

"I carry naloxone. I carry it every day and everywhere I go. I saved countless people. I think the count is around 50 people and I haven't lost somebody yet," McFarland said. "But there's been times that it's been real close. One of which, I think you're all aware of, was covered by CBS 2 News."

The life-saving donation comes as Cook County saw a record high of 2,000 deaths from opioid overdoses last year.

The hope is to bring those numbers down with collaborations like this.