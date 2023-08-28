Narcan donation coming to Cook County after CBS 2 report

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Over 2,000 life-saving overdose devices are being donated to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, and it's all because a pharmaceutical company saw a story on CBS 2.

This is now a collaboration between the Cook County Sheriff's Office and healthcare product company U.S. WorldMeds.

It all started with a report from CBS 2's Chris Tye. His report featured on-air life-saving measures as Narcan was administered during an opioid overdose.

Matthew McFarland, a former addict who now works for Lawndawn Christian Legal Center, was at a West Side gas station talking to Tye for a different story, when he sprung into action with three doses of Narcan.

He saved that victim's life.

McFarland was later contacted by U.S. WorldMeds to discuss a Narcan donation to save more lives in Chicago and the suburbs.

It comes as Cook County saw a record high of 2,000 deaths from opioid overdoses just last year.

Now, in coordination with the Sheriff's Office, McFarland will be getting at least 2,000 doses of Narcan. They will provide more details at a news conference later Monday morning.