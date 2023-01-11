Suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped Elmhurst police custody captured in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped police custody and fled on a golf course back in September has been captured.

Elmhurst Police, Chicago Police, and other law enforcement agencies were able to locate and arrest Devin Revels, 27, in the 800 block of North Belmont Avenue on Tuesday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Revels was located inside a business, when he was taken into custody and transported to the DuPage County Jail.

Elmhurst police said investigators determined he had been frequenting the area after escaping custody in September.

Revels is facing charges for receiving or possessing a stolen essential motor vehicle part, escaping from a peace officer, and criminal damage to government-supported property. He was also wanted on an unrelated Cook County arrest warrant for an aggravated assault offense.

On Sept. 1, Revels escaped police custody while being driven to Elmhurst, where he was suspected of stealing a car's catalytic converter. While traveling in a marked police car on the westbound Eisenhower Expressway he kicked out the back window and escaped just before Austin Boulevard.

Police lost track of him in the woods along the south side of the Columbus Park Golf Course.

Elmhurst police officers spent days searching for Revels at the golf course but were unsuccessful prior to his capture on Tuesday.

His bond is set at $500,000.