Verdict expected in case of CPD sergeant pinning 14-year-old to the ground

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A verdict is expected Friday after a Chicago police sergeant was charged with pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground.

The incident happened last summer.

Attorneys for Joshua Nieves said the teen was seen in a video being pinned down by CPD sergeant Michael Vitellaro after he thought Nieves stole his son's bicycle.

He was off duty at the time. Vitellaro faces charges of misconduct and aggravated battery.

Michael Vitellaro
First published on June 16, 2023 / 11:49 AM

