Man charged with waving BB gun, shouting "white power" at Chicago area park

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with a hate crime, after he allegedly yelled racial slurs, gave a Nazi salute, and waved around a BB gun at a park in west suburban Lombard over the weekend.

DuPage County prosecutors said a group of people was at the park near the Lombard Lagoon on Sunday, when 35-year-old Carl Walsh began blowing a whistle, screaming racial slurs, shouting "white power," and giving the Nazi salute.

Walsh then lifted up his shirt and began waving around a BB gun, according to prosecutors.

The group Walsh had targeted left the park and called police, who went to Walsh's nearby home and ordered him to come out.

Police recovered a BB gun and took Walsh into custody. He has been charged with one felony count of hate crime in a public park, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

At his first court appearance on Sunday, Walsh was ordered held in the DuPage County Jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on Sept. 30 for an arraignment hearing.

