Carjacking suspects in custody after speeding from police in stolen SUV

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two carjacking suspects are now in police custody after trying to ditch the stolen SUV and escape police.

Illinois state troopers spotted the Hyundai CRV just before one near 65th Street and Champlain Avenue. The suspects took off on the Kennedy Expressway before getting off at Damen Avenue. They got out of the car near Fullerton Avenue and ran away.

Police arrested both suspects nearby.