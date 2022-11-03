Watch CBS News
Local News

Carjacking suspects in custody after speeding from police in stolen SUV

/ CBS Chicago

Carjacking suspects in custody after speeding from police in stolen SUV
Carjacking suspects in custody after speeding from police in stolen SUV 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two carjacking suspects are now in police custody after trying to ditch the stolen SUV and escape police.

Illinois state troopers spotted the Hyundai CRV just before one near 65th Street and Champlain Avenue. The suspects took off on the Kennedy Expressway before getting off at Damen Avenue. They got out of the car near Fullerton Avenue and ran away.

Police arrested both suspects nearby.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 5:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.