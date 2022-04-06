Lawmakers want automakers to assist police investigating carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lawmakers in Springfield want automakers' help to deal with the carjacking crisis.

During Wednesday's press conference, lawmakers will announce new legislation that will require auto manufacturers to provide 24/7 assistance to law enforcement agencies investigating carjackings.

The announcement comes just one day after Senate democrats outlined a plan to address the increase in carjackings statewide.

Lawmakers are looking at a three-prong strategy of science, technology and ensuring law enforcement agencies are able to work together.

They also want to provide relief to carjacking victims.

Last year alone, more carjackings were reported in Chicago than any other city. Cities like Peoria and Rockford are also seeing an increase in the crime.

Thursday, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart will hold a carjacking seminar at the Tinley Park Convention Center.

There, attendees can learn how law enforcement is addressing carjackings, trends and how to avoid becoming a victim.