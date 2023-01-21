Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged in August carjacking, robbery in West Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after robbing and carjacking another man in West Garfield Park back in August.

Derayshaun Huggins, 19, was arrested by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Friday, in the 3100 block of Flournoy Street.

He is identified as the suspect who, on Aug. 14 around 2:25 p.m., forcefully took property from the victim, 29, before taking his car, in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.

He is charged with three felony counts of vehicular hijacking, robbery, and aggravated battery.

Huggins is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.

