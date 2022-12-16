Four people rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning at a Lawndale graystone.

The Fire Department said carbon monoxide levels were near 500 ppm at the building at 1808 S. St. Louis Ave.

The Fire Department called an EMS Plan One for five ambulances. Four people were taken to hospitals from the scene – including an 80-year-old woman who was unconscious.

Two people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and a third was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, all in serious-to-critical condition. One person was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

Two others declined medical attention. The patients were all adults.

The Fire Department said there were no working carbon monoxide detectors at the residence. The cause of the leak may have been the furnace, the Fire Department said.

EMS plan one secured for high Carbon Monoxide. 1808 south StLouis two flat. Readings were near 500 ppm. Four transports three serious to critical. Including 80 year old woman unconscious. No detectors working. Cause may be furnace please check heating and use CO detectors! pic.twitter.com/z8PPeEx5Ib — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 16, 2022

The Fire Department reminded everyone to check their heating and use carbon monoxide detectors.