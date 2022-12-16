Watch CBS News
Four people rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Lawndale

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning at a Lawndale graystone.

The Fire Department said carbon monoxide levels were near 500 ppm at the building at 1808 S. St. Louis Ave.

The Fire Department called an EMS Plan One for five ambulances. Four people were taken to hospitals from the scene – including an 80-year-old woman who was unconscious.

Two people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and a third was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, all in serious-to-critical condition. One person was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

Two others declined medical attention. The patients were all adults.

The Fire Department said there were no working carbon monoxide detectors at the residence. The cause of the leak may have been the furnace, the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department reminded everyone to check their heating and use carbon monoxide detectors.



First published on December 15, 2022 / 6:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

