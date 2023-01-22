Watch CBS News
Driver killed, 3 hurt after vehicle strikes fire truck on Stevenson Expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a car crashes into a Chicago Fire Department truck on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning.

The crash happened on southbound I-55 at Pulaski Road around 2:38 a.m.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash where a CFD truck was on the scene for an initial crash and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with injuries.  The driver was later pronounced dead.  

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on January 22, 2023 / 8:06 AM

