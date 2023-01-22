Driver killed, 3 hurt after vehicle strikes fire truck on Stevenson Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a car crashes into a Chicago Fire Department truck on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning.
The crash happened on southbound I-55 at Pulaski Road around 2:38 a.m.
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash where a CFD truck was on the scene for an initial crash and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.
The driver and passengers of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with injuries. The driver was later pronounced dead.
No further information was immediately available.
