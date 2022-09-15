Watch CBS News
Train hits pickup truck on boundary of Carol Stream, Bloomingdale

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A car and a train were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon in the western suburbs.

The accident happened during the afternoon rush where BNSF railroad tracks cross Gary Avenue just south of Army Trail Road, right on the boundary of Bloomingdale and Carol Stream.

 A BNSF freight train hit a pickup truck, which was sent from the tracks into the trees alongside the road.

The pickup truck sustained heavy damage, and at least one person was injured.

Gary Avenue was closed south of Army Trail Road, and Army Trail Road was closed west of Gary Avenue. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported traffic was tied in knots.

