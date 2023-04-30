Police warning residents of recent car thefts in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police is issuing an alert of car thefts in the South Shore neighborhood.

Each of the robberies happened during the month of April during various hours of the day.

CPD says in each incident, the victim legally parked their car on the street and returned to find their vehicle missing.

In one of the incidents, the victim returned to their car to find a window broken and the steering column peeled in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

Incident locations and times:

7000 block of South Oglesby Avenue, on April 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

7000 block of South Crandon Avenue, April 18-19, 2023, between 9 p.m. - 7 a.m.

7000 block of South Paxton Avenue, on April 19, 2023, at 7 a.m.

7000 block of South Chappel Avenue, April 21-24, 2023, between 5 p.m.- 8 a.m.

2300 block of East 70th Place, on April 24, 2023, at 3:20 p.m.

7000 block of South Clyde Avenue, on April 25, 2023, between 05:30 P.M.-11:20 P.M.

7000 block of South Merrill Avenue, April 25-26, 2023, between 8:30 p.m.- 6 a.m.

What you can do:

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.

Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Immediately call 911 and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office.

At all 22 police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle's catalytic converter.

Residents can be reimbursed for the cost of their GPS tracking device by registering with the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.