Police search for car that struck, seriously hurt 70-year-old pedestrian in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a car that struck a 70-year-old pedestrian in the West Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said around 3 a.m. the victim was struck by the vehicle while walking, in the 6100 block of South Ashland Ave. The pedestrian was seriously hurt.

The car is described as a red sedan - possibly a Nissan Altima - last seen traveling eastbound on 59th Street from Shields Avenue.

CPD says there may have been damage to the front/right side and the windshield.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312- 745-4521.