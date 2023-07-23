Police search for car that struck, seriously hurt 70-year-old pedestrian in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a car that struck a 70-year-old pedestrian in the West Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Police said around 3 a.m. the victim was struck by the vehicle while walking, in the 6100 block of South Ashland Ave. The pedestrian was seriously hurt.
The car is described as a red sedan - possibly a Nissan Altima - last seen traveling eastbound on 59th Street from Shields Avenue.
CPD says there may have been damage to the front/right side and the windshield.
Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312- 745-4521.
