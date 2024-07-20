4 hurt, 1 seriously after car strikes CTA bus on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hurt after a car struck a CTA bus on the city's Southwest Side early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood.

Preliminary information indicated a white Infinity sedan driven by a man, 18, with a passenger, a woman, 21, was traveling westbound when it failed to stop at a traffic signal, striking the bus occupied by the driver and a passenger traveling northbound.

The bus then struck a building where it rested, police said.

All four occupants of the car and bus were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries.

A 38-year-old woman was taken to Mt. Sinai, and a 52-year-old woman was taken to St. Anthony. Both were in good condition.

The driver of the Infinity was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition, and the passenger was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

No citations were issued.

No further information was immediately available.