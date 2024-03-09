Car stolen with boy, 11, inside on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A car with a child inside was stolen on the city's North Side.

The theft happened just after 11 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

A Ford sedan was left running when an unknown offender entered the vehicle and fled the scene. An 11-year-old boy was inside.

The car was recovered shortly after near the 3300 block of West Devon Avenue, police said.

The boy was not hurt.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives were investigating.