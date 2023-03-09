Car recovered in Libertyville carjacking that left pregnant woman injured

Car used in Libertyville carjacking recovered, authorities say

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS -- A possible break in a violent carjacking involving a pregnant woman in Libertyville.

Authorities say they have recovered the stolen BMW used in the crime.

Late last month, two carjackers in that BMW ran over 34-year-old Taylor Shepherd after she pulled into her driveway. They stole her Volkswagen with her 2-month-old son inside.

The boy was later found safe in a parking lot in Waukegan.

Shepherd was seriously injured but is recovering after suffering a broken pelvis and elbow.