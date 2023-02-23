SUV with child inside stolen in Libertyville; child later found near Waukegan

Car with child stolen in Libertyville; child later found

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A child was found safe Thursday afternoon after a sport-utility vehicle was stolen with the 2-year-old still inside in Libertyville.

The vehicle was still missing early Thursday evening.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, a white Volkswagen Atlas was stolen on Buckley Road just east of Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville around 4 p.m.

A child around 2 years old was in the back seat at the time of the theft. The child was found about 15 minutes later and not far away, at Routes 43 and 120 near Waukegan

The vehicle, again, is still missing. It has a license plate of CS26906.

The suspect is a tall, thin male who was wearing a high gray zip-up hoodie and a light green COVID-style mask, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

Anyone who sees the vehicle in traffic should call 911.