Chicago area car dealerships raise $81,000 for military families

An organization is giving back to local military members and their families.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association presented a big check to the U.S.O. for more than $81,000. Last month, dozens of car dealerships in the Chicago area came together to raise money for the 11th annual "BBQ for the Troops" fundraiser.

"Supporting our local communities and those in need is right within the wheelhouse of our local car dealers," said Jason Roberts, chairman of the CATA. "And what better way to make an impact in rallying together for this great cause?"

Since the very first "BBQ for the Troops," Chicago area dealerships have raised more than $1.1 million for the U.S.O.