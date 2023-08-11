Car crashes into power pole causing road closure in Alsip

Car slams into power pole in Alsip

Car slams into power pole in Alsip

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a power pole in Alsip Friday morning.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the crash happened at 115th between Central and Mayfield.

The vehicle was left with heavy front-end damage. The pole snapped at the base resulting in downed power lines.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if there were any power outages in the area.

Traffic is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story.