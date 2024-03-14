Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hospitalized after car crashes into Dunkin store on Chicago's North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Car crashes into Uptown Dunkin store, 1 person hospitalized
Car crashes into Uptown Dunkin store, 1 person hospitalized 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a Dunkin store in Uptown Thursday morning.

Chicago fire officials said the car crashed through the window of the store around 8:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Broadway.

One person was taken to a local hospital, where their condition was stabilized.

It is unclear if the person was the driver of the car or an employee.

CFD called in the Building Department to assess the damage.  

This is a developing story. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 10:32 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.