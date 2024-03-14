1 hospitalized after car crashes into Dunkin store on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a Dunkin store in Uptown Thursday morning.

Chicago fire officials said the car crashed through the window of the store around 8:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Broadway.

One person was taken to a local hospital, where their condition was stabilized.

It is unclear if the person was the driver of the car or an employee.

CFD called in the Building Department to assess the damage.

This is a developing story.