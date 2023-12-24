Watch CBS News
Car crashes into building in Chicago suburb; no injuries reported

By Jeramie Bizzle

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) – Woodstock police and fire crews are investigating what caused a car to crash into a business Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Cass Street on the Woodstock Square.  

Firefighters arrived on the scene where the car struck the front of a commercial building – leaving shattered storefront windows and pushing the lower facade inward. The business was closed at the time and no hazards were identified.

The two adult occupants of the vehicle were not trapped and declined treatment. No pedestrians along the sidewalk were struck by the vehicle.

Representatives from the City of Woodstock Building & Zoning were requested to the scene to evaluate the extent of the damage.

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating the crash. 

First published on December 24, 2023 / 3:24 PM CST

