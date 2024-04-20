1 hospitalized after car slams into suburban Chicago home
WINNETKA, Ill. (CBS) — A speeding car crashed into a home in Winnetka early Saturday morning.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Greenbay and Westmoor Road.
The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the home and a car that was in the driveway.
Neighbors say it sounded like a "loud explosion."
Another said the man driving the car got out and started running.
He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.
No other injuries were reported.