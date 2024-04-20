Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized after car slams into suburban Chicago home

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Speeding car slams into home in Winnetka, Illinois
Speeding car slams into home in Winnetka, Illinois 00:31

WINNETKA, Ill. (CBS) — A speeding car crashed into a home in Winnetka early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Greenbay and Westmoor Road.

The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the home and a car that was in the driveway. 

Neighbors say it sounded like a "loud explosion."

Another said the man driving the car got out and started running.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

No other injuries were reported.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 8:43 AM CDT

