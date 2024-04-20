1 hospitalized after car slams into suburban Chicago home

Speeding car slams into home in Winnetka, Illinois

Speeding car slams into home in Winnetka, Illinois

Speeding car slams into home in Winnetka, Illinois

WINNETKA, Ill. (CBS) — A speeding car crashed into a home in Winnetka early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Greenbay and Westmoor Road.

The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the home and a car that was in the driveway.

Neighbors say it sounded like a "loud explosion."

Another said the man driving the car got out and started running.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

No other injuries were reported.