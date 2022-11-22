Watch CBS News
Car crash slows inbound traffic on I-55 near Damen

Slow traffic on inbound Stevenson at Damen due to crash
Slow traffic on inbound Stevenson at Damen due to crash 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Traffic was slowed Tuesday evening on the inbound Stevenson Expressway because of a crash at Damen.

Chopper 2 spotted a semi-truck with its trailer on its side.

Illinois State Police said  troopers responded to Interstate 55 at Interstate 94 for a one-unit semi-truck crash. The truck lost control and rolled on its side, though police don't know why. The truck was loaded with meat.

The ramp was closed.

No injuries were reported. 

