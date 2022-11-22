Car crash slows inbound traffic on I-55 near Damen

Slow traffic on inbound Stevenson at Damen due to crash

Slow traffic on inbound Stevenson at Damen due to crash

Slow traffic on inbound Stevenson at Damen due to crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Traffic was slowed Tuesday evening on the inbound Stevenson Expressway because of a crash at Damen.

Chopper 2 spotted a semi-truck with its trailer on its side.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to Interstate 55 at Interstate 94 for a one-unit semi-truck crash. The truck lost control and rolled on its side, though police don't know why. The truck was loaded with meat.

The ramp was closed.

No injuries were reported.