Car crashes into home stopping just inches from sleeping homeowner

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the southwest suburbs Sunday morning, a vehicle crashed into a house with the homeowner sleeping just inches away. 

It happened around 2 a.m. at 117th and Hamlin in Garden Homes, an unincorporated area near Alsip. 

Fire crews arrived to find the red vehicle partially inside the house. 

The homeowner says it is a miracle he was not hurt. In fact, he somehow slept through the impact but then saw the full extent of the damage when he went outside. 

But that's not all. The SUV also hit the homeowner's car and totaled it. 

The driver ran from the scene but later surrendered to Alsip Police. 

First published on October 8, 2023 / 9:33 PM

