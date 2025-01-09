4 new conditions now eligible for medical cannabis in Illinois, including endometriosis, ovarian cysts

Illinois hits $1 billion in cannabis sales for year to date

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced this week it has approved four new conditions to be treated with medical cannabis.

According to their release, Illinois providers are now able to certify patients with these conditions for medical cannabis:

Endometriosis, a condition "in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, which can result in severe pain, scarring, and infertility."

Ovarian cysts, covering either "a solid or fluid-filled pocket which grows on or within the ovary."

Uterine fibroids, "benign growths can lead to chronic pelvic pain."

Female orgasmic disorder, which the public health department said can stem from "a wide variety of causes," adding that "data suggests that cannabis can be helpful for women with difficulties or dysfunction attaining orgasm."

In the case of the first three listed conditions, the intention is for cannabis to be used to treat associated pain.

There is no validated screening device or a noninvasive test for endometriosis, so it often goes undiagnosed or misdiagnosed for years.

There is also no known cure for endometriosis.

An estimated one in 10 women has endometriosis. It is a progressive disease with debilitating symptoms such as pelvic pain, pain throughout the whole body, fatigue, severe bloating, and other gastrointestinal issues.

"Medical cannabis has been shown to offer an effective means of relief from a variety of debilitating medical conditions and symptoms," said IDPH Director, Dr. Sameer Vohra, in the press release. "IDPH reviews petitions carefully using expert opinion and the most up-to-date evidence to make decisions that best serve Illinois residents. IDPH looks forward to working with our medical providers to ensure appropriate access for individuals struggling with these newly approved conditions."

The full list of debilitating conditions that are eligible to be treated with medical cannabis in Illinois can be found here.