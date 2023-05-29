Elderly woman among 3 wounded in Calumet Heights shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Memorial Day violence continues after three people were shot in the Calumet Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with a husband who said his wife and her brother got caught in gunfire.

Charles Levy woke up to the sound of gunshots on Memorial Day; a sound he said he hears all too often. But this time was different.

"I heard some commotion downstairs, and I heard my wife's voice," he said.

He says his wife, 57-year-old Carol Levy, and her brother were helping another man outside of their house, near 92nd and Harper, when a shooter drove by in a black sedan and shot all three of them.

Police said a 59-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition. Levy said his 77-year-old brother had surgery after he was shot in the back, and his condition has been stabilized. His wife, meantime, was shot in the back of the neck.

"Came in one side and out the other. Had her head been maybe two inches backward, it would have gone into her head," he said.

Levy said gunfire is a reality he has to deal with constantly.

"You live in Chicago, you get used to this stuff. I'm not saying it's good. I'm just saying that this is the way it is. I'm trapped here. I can't move," he said.

Levy said his wife is expected to be released from the hospital soon, but she's concerned about coming home, because her house is riddled with bullets.

"I'm used to it. I'm used to it. You know, like you get used to the rain? I'm used to it," Levy said.

Rustin Gross said he came to town visiting family, when he heard the shooting.

"I heard gunshots going off. I dive to the floor, and that's where I remained basically until the police arrived," he said.

Levy said he'll continue to remain vigilant.

"We do the best we can, and that's what I do," he said.

No one was in custody in the shooting Monday afternoon. Area 2 detectives were investigating.