Calumet City man charged with robbery, sexual assault on South, Far South Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Calumet City man was charged in connection to multiple robberies and sexual assaults on the city's South and Far South Sides.

Justin Deloney, 36, was arrested on Sunday in the 300 block of South Madison Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the offender who committed the following crimes:

Took property from a 44-year-old woman in the 2300 block of East 79th Street on June 2.

Took property from a 58-year-old woman in the 400 block of West 113th Street on July 9.

Took property from a 45-year-old woman in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue on July 18.

Sexually assaulted a 47-year-old woman in the 12300 block of South Emerald Avenue on June 25.

Sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman in the 9300 block of South Lyon Avenue on July 10

Deloney was charged with two felony counts of aggravated armed robbery, one felony count of robbery, and two felony counts of criminal sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.