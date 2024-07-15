Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams holds charity event on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Before Bears rookies were expected to report to Training Camp this week, Caleb Williams, the team's No. 1-overall pick, was on the South Side for his Caleb Cares Foundation charity event on Saturday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced Williams at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center in the Pullman neighborhood. It was Williams' first charity event, and he explained why it was important to hold that event on the South Side.

"I tend to try and get a Caleb Cares in places that, I would say, show and need the most help," Williams said. "That's why I started Caleb Cares. It's mental health and anti-bullying. It's huge for me to start in places that I can be, or have been and be able to reach and use my platform to reach people, and so it's great to start it here in Chicago."

The QB wasted no time showing off his arm as he literally passed his Caleb Cares Hero awards to recipients, or receivers, in the crowd. Those in attendance included about 600 students, including athletes from Chicago Public Schools and other districts.

Chicago Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) was also in attendance and is already a fan of Williams, also donning his jersey. She appreciated the face that he was showing up for kids who would otherwise likely have never gotten the opportunity to meet a professional athlete in person.

"This is an opportunity to get a first look at him really before a lot of Chicago gets to know who he is," Harris said. "So I want to commend him for doing it, commend his charity for Caleb Cares for taking the time to invest in the South Side community."

Bears general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, and top receiver DJ Moore were also in attendance to show support.

As for his contract, Williams said he wasn't worried about it coming down to the wire to get his rookie deal done and is ready to handle his businesss on the field.

"I'm excited to be able to get back," he said. "We've been training. We had a little break, training, getting ready and then you start getting to the end of the break and training and you're ready to go, really excited."