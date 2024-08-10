Air and Water Show, Bud Billiken Parade, and more make for busy Chicago weekend

Air and Water Show, Bud Billiken Parade, and more make for busy Chicago weekend

Air and Water Show, Bud Billiken Parade, and more make for busy Chicago weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Anyone in Chicago Saturday likely noticed the traffic and the crowds of people on the streets and sidewalks. They were drawn to the city by a number of weekend events, including the Chicago Air and Water Show, the Bud Billiken Parade, Ellen DeGeneres' sold-out last standup at the Chicago Theater, and a weekend of Metallica shows at Soldier Field. And there are more still to come.

Metallica will return to Soldier Field for another show Sunday night. The Friday concert marked 100 Metallica shows for one fan, who even made custom picks to commemorate the moment.

"It was amazing. It was a great show," said Jörg Albrecht from Germany.

He and his group are following their favorite band across the country after another trek took them across Europe.

"We saw the Metallica doing the tour in all of Europe," said Thomas Ophalders. "And then we came as friends together in a camper van doing a road trip."

That trip brought them and other metal fans to the House of Blues on Saturday night.

Some other crowds took in the high decibels of the planes overhead at the Air and Water show or the beats from more than 200 bands, drill teams, and organizations keeping tempo at the Bud Billiken Parade and Festival on the city's South Side.

"I'm having an amazing time," said Alene Johnson. "To be out here with all the people celebrating, getting ready for the kids to go back to school, it's awesome.

The weekend is showcasing so many of the city's best features.

"To me, it was a blast to be in Soldier Field, in such a stadium," said Thomas Ophalders.

Several multi-day events will continue on Sunday, including Metallica, Norhtalsted Market Days, and the Air and Water Show.