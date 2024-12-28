Busy airports, roads expected this weekend as millions return from holiday travel

CHICAGO (CBS) — Airports and roadways are expected to be busy this weekend as people return home from their holiday travel.

With just a few days left in the year, the numbers indicate this has been the busiest year for air travel ever.

During a 14-day travel period that started on Dec. 19 and goes through Jan. 2, O'Hare is projected to welcome a little over 3 million passengers, up almost 8% from last year.

At Midway, the busiest travel day is expected to be Sunday, when more than 50,000 people are expected to pass through the airport—over 600k passengers in this two-week travel period.

According to AAA, drivers are passing the 2019 record, with almost 120 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more.

Travelers heading to the airport are advised to give themselves extra time to go through security and get to their gate.

The Transportation Security Administration says its top 10 busiest days of screening passengers have all been this year.