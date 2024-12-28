Watch CBS News
Local News

Busy airports, roads expected this weekend as millions return from holiday travel

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

Millions of travelers heading home after holidays
Millions of travelers heading home after holidays 02:31

CHICAGO (CBS) — Airports and roadways are expected to be busy this weekend as people return home from their holiday travel.

With just a few days left in the year, the numbers indicate this has been the busiest year for air travel ever. 

During a 14-day travel period that started on Dec. 19 and goes through Jan. 2, O'Hare is projected to welcome a little over 3 million passengers, up almost 8% from last year.

At Midway, the busiest travel day is expected to be Sunday, when more than 50,000 people are expected to pass through the airport—over 600k passengers in this two-week travel period.

According to AAA, drivers are passing the 2019 record, with almost 120 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more.

Travelers heading to the airport are advised to give themselves extra time to go through security and get to their gate.

The Transportation Security Administration says its top 10 busiest days of screening passengers have all been this year. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.