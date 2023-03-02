Watch CBS News
Police investigating 12 business burglaries in Geneva

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police in Northwest suburban Geneva are investigating 12 burglaries.

The windows of eight businesses on Randall Road were smashed and four in the Geneva Commons, all early Wednesday morning.

The thieves took whatever merchandise they could.

Officers tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle near one of the shops, but the driver got away. That car had been reported stolen.

