3 people suffer burn injuries when hot air balloon hits power lines in Northwest Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) -- Federal investigators on Monday were looking into a hot air balloon crash that injured there people in Northwest Indiana.

At 6:57 p.m. Sunday, the Lowell, Indiana Fire Department was called to 18100 Oklahoma St., in an unincorporated area east of Lowell, after the hot air balloon hit some power lines and caught fire.

The hot-air balloon was found in a bean field in the area of the 19100 block of Mississippi Street. The balloon envelope and basket were still attached to each other—and the three people who had been flying in the balloon were found inside the basket, the fire department said.

It looked like electric current had passed from the power lines to the basket and injured all three people, the fire department said. They had all suffered burns, and two medical helicopters were sent to the scene.

One balloon passenger was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in a helicopter, and another was taken by helicopter to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood—which is known for its burn unit. The pilot of the balloon was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point, Indiana, the fire department said.

The Lowell Fire Department and Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's officers contacted the National Transportation Safety Board, which in turn assigned an investigation officer from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA will investigate, the fire department said.