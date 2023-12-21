Thieves smash front door, burglarize grocery store on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after someone broke into a grocery store in the Edgewater neighborhood Thursday morning.
CPD officers responded to the scene, in the 5700 block of North Sheridan Road just after 3 a.m., where they found the front door to the store opened and damaged.
Dozens of items were left scattered on the sidewalk.
Officers searched the area with no results.
No arrests were made.
Area 3 detectives were investigating.
