Burglary crew attempted to steal multiple ATM machines from Chicago Northwest Side businesses

Police seek burglary crew in attempted ATM thefts on Northwest Side

Police seek burglary crew in attempted ATM thefts on Northwest Side

Police seek burglary crew in attempted ATM thefts on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a group of men who attempted to steal multiple ATM machines on the city's Northwest Side.

The burglaries occurred between March 19 and April 9 in the evening and early morning hours in the Irving Park, Albany Park, Portage Park, and Belmont Cragin neighborhoods.

Police say that in each incident, three men entered businesses and attempted to remove the ATMs but were unsuccessful.

Times and locations:

3100 block of West Irving Park Road on March 19 at 3:20 a.m.

4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue on March 19 at 3:10 a.m.

3200 block of West Addison Street on March 25 at 8:14 p.m.

3700 block of West Addison Street on March 25 at 8:15 p.m.

3900 block of North Austin Avenue on April 8 at 3:25 a.m.

2800 block of North Narragansett Avenue on April 9 at 9:00 p.m.

The burglars were described as three Black men wearing black hooded sweatshirts that covered their faces and black ski masks, between 20 and 30 years of age, and standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9.

Surveillance cameras caught photos of the offenders and their vehicle.

Chicago Police Department

CPD is encouraging businesses to install functional security cameras and pay special attention to suspicious people or cars loitering in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.