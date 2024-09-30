Burglars target iconic hot dog joint, The Wieners Circle, in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Burglars targeted an iconic hot dog joint in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

Windows were smashed at The Wieners Circle, located at 2622 North Clark Street.

Around 3:45 a.m., police said a group of at least three people broke the glass door of the business. The suspects took a large object, possibly a safe or ATM from inside.

Police said the suspects left in a black SUV and drove south on Clark Street.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.