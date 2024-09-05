Watch CBS News
Burglars target Chicago North Side business, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves burglarized a business early Thursday morning on the city's North Side.

Chicago police said just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 3500 block of North Southport Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood.

They said four to five men used an unknown object to break through a glass door and took proceeds from within. The group then got into a silver Audi and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The business was not occupied at the time of the incident.  

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

