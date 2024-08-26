Burglars target Chicago businesses using chains to pull off doors

Burglars target Chicago businesses using chains to pull off doors

Burglars target Chicago businesses using chains to pull off doors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars are targeting Chicago businesses, and they have a different way of breaking in.

Police say at least 20 times in the last month, a group of four to eight burglars has put a chain on the front door of businesses in the early morning hours.

They connect those chains to stolen vehicles and then pull off the doors.

The burglars stole cash, ATMs, and tobacco products.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations, police said:

10600 Block of South Torrence Avenue on August 02, 2024 at 3:55 AM.

1900 Block of East 95th St on August 6, 2024 at 4:30 AM.

12200 Block of South Halsted St on August 6, 2024 at 5:30 AM.

100 Block of East 75th Street on August 6, 2024 at 6:04 AM.

1800 Block of East 87th St on August 9, 2024 at 2:44 AM. 11600 Block of South Halsted St on August 9, 2024 at 5:50 AM.

12200 Block of South Michigan Ave on August 9, 2024 at 6:35 AM.

800 Block of East 87th St on August 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM.

400 Block of East 83rd St on August 14, 2024 at 5:20 AM.

200 Block of West 119th St on August 16, 2024 at 6:14 AM.

1800 Block of West 87th St on August 17, 2024 at 5:57 AM.

1800 Block of East 87th St on August 21, 2024 at 4:47 AM.

800 Block of West 119th St on August 21, 2024 at 5:37 AM.

8400 Block of South Vincennes Ave on August 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM.

1100 Block of West 95th St on August 22, 2024 at 4:45 AM.

300 Block of East 103rd St on August 24, 2024 at 2:40 AM.

1100 Block of west 111th St on August 24, 2024 at 4:13 AM.

11000 Block of South Wentworth Ave on August 24, 2024 at 5:53 AM.

300 Block of West 119th St on August 24, 2024 at 5:55 AM.

400 Block of East 75th St on August 25, 2024 at 5:52 AM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.