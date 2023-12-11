Watch CBS News
Burglars target 2 businesses on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a group who burglarized two businesses in the Uptown neighborhood Monday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., three men entered by breaking the front glass of each business located across the street from each other, in the 4400 block of North Broadway.

The burglars fled the scene with a cash register from one business and an electronic device from the other.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 7:04 AM CST

