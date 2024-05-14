Burglars target businesses and work vehicles in dozens of Chicago break-ins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning of a string of dozens of burglaries and robberies targeting businesses and work vehicles this year on the North and West sides.

A group of men has broken into businesses and work vehicles by smashing windows and doors, and once inside they steal property including tools and other equipment, according to a Chicago Police Department community alert.

Police said the thieves have broken into vehicles parked either outside of businesses or on nearby residential streets.

Since Jan. 18, they have struck at least 32 times, sometimes hitting the same business more than once:

4300 block of N. Lincoln on January 18, 2024 at 6 a.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on Jan. 18 - Feb.13, 2024 from 6 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on February 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.

3900 block of N. Central on February 7, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on February 7, 2024 at 5 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on February 12, 2024 at 4:16 a.m.

4200 block of W. Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 1:28 a.m.

1700 block of W. Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

3800 block of W. Chicago on February 14, 2024 at 2:15 a.m.

800 block of N. Keystone on February 14, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on February 14, 2024 at 3:14 a.m.

4300 block of W. Chicago on February 19, 2024 at 4:22 a.m.

4300 block of W. Chicago on February 21, 2024 at 2:36 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on March 2, 2024 from 4:50-5:08 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 5, 2024 at 4:32 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 6, 2024 at 2:20 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 6, 2024 at 5 a.m.

3500 block of W. Lake on March 8, 2024 at 2:48 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 8, 2024 at 4:02 a.m.

3500 block of N. Cicero on March 8, 2024 at 4:55 a.m.

2300 block of W. Nelson on March 9, 2024 at 3:55 a.m.

4200 block of N. Elston on March 13th at 4:06 a.m.

4500 block of N. Elston on March 27th ta 3:56 a.m.

4400 block of W. Montrose on March 27th at 4 a.m.

4600 block of W. Belmont on March 27th at 5:03 a.m.

4200 block of W. Schubert on March 27th at 5:09 a.m.

4600 block of N. Elston on March 27th at 3:42 a.m.

3300 block of N. Monticello on March 27th at 4:29 a.m.

3900 block of N. Western on March 29, 2024 at 4:55 a.m.

2900 block of N. Milwaukee on March 29, 2024 at 5 a.m.

3000 block of N. Cicero on May 12, 2024 at 4:40 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on May 12, 2024 at 4:46 a.m.

Police have only a vague description of the suspects, who were wearing masks and hoodies. They have been seen driving a black 2004 Volkswagen Atlas with Illinois license plate ED21641.

Surveillance video from one of the break-ins shows them driving off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. In another break-in at the same location, they can be seen driving off in a white sedan and a silver SUV.

Police asked anyone with information on the burglaries to contact Are 3 detectives at 312-744-8263, Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253, or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.