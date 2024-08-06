Police search for burglar targeting businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday were searching for a thief who burglarized two businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side last month.

In each incident—one in Albany Park, the other in Irving Park—the thief entered the business, located the cash register, and took cash.

The first theft happened Wednesday, July 17, at 3:24 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Elston Avenue. The second happened Thursday, July 19, at 12:53 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Elston Avenue.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspected burglar walking through a closed restaurant.

The burglar is described as a white male between 40 and 50 years old, weighing about 230 pounds with a fair complexion.

Anyone with information should call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com. Anyone who sees the man should not approach, but should rather call 911.