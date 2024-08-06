Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for burglar targeting businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday were searching for a thief who burglarized two businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side last month.

In each incident—one in Albany Park, the other in Irving Park—the thief entered the business, located the cash register, and took cash.

The first theft happened Wednesday, July 17, at 3:24 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Elston Avenue. The second happened Thursday, July 19, at 12:53 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Elston Avenue.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspected burglar walking through a closed restaurant.

Burglary | DISTRICT 017 | DATE –July 17, 2024 – July 19, 2024 | PATTERN #P24-5-042 by Chicago Police on YouTube

The burglar is described as a white male between 40 and 50 years old, weighing about 230 pounds with a fair complexion.

Anyone with information should call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com. Anyone who sees the man should not approach, but should rather call  911.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.