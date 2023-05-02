Historic bur oak tree removal at Lincoln Park Zoo Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A historic bur oak tree will be removed Tuesday at the Lincoln Park Zoo,

Rainy weather delayed the tree being cut down Monday.

The tree is nearly 300 years old. It was here before Chicago was officially a city, but it's reached the end of its natural life. Thirty-six of its cuttings are being grafted onto rootstocks at the Morton Arboretum so its genetics will live on.

The tree will live on in partnership with The @MortonArboretum, where 36 of its scions were grafted onto rootstock for propagation, preserving its genetics. Slices of the felled tree will also be provided to the Illinois State Archaeological Survey to support dendrological... — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) April 28, 2023

The hope is to preserve of the tree. Depending on the condition of the wood, the plan is to use some of it for artwork.

You have until 9:30 a.m. to see the tree while it's still standing.