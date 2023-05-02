Watch CBS News
Local News

Historic bur oak tree removal at Lincoln Park Zoo Tuesday

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Historic bur oak tree removal at Lincoln Park Zoo Tuesday
Historic bur oak tree removal at Lincoln Park Zoo Tuesday 01:20

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A historic bur oak tree will be removed Tuesday at the Lincoln Park Zoo,

Rainy weather delayed the tree being cut down Monday. 

The tree is nearly 300 years old. It was here before Chicago was officially a city, but it's reached the end of its natural life. Thirty-six of its cuttings are being grafted onto rootstocks at the Morton Arboretum so its genetics will live on.

The hope is to preserve of the tree. Depending on the condition of the wood, the plan is to use some of it for artwork. 

You have until 9:30 a.m. to see the tree while it's still standing. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 6:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.