Historic bur oak tree removal at Lincoln Park Zoo Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A historic bur oak tree will be removed Tuesday at the Lincoln Park Zoo,
Rainy weather delayed the tree being cut down Monday.
The tree is nearly 300 years old. It was here before Chicago was officially a city, but it's reached the end of its natural life. Thirty-six of its cuttings are being grafted onto rootstocks at the Morton Arboretum so its genetics will live on.
The hope is to preserve of the tree. Depending on the condition of the wood, the plan is to use some of it for artwork.
You have until 9:30 a.m. to see the tree while it's still standing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.