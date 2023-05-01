There's still time to see nearly 300-year-old tree at Lincoln Park Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold rainy weather is giving you one more chance today to see a very special tree at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
A historic bur oak tree was scheduled to be removed Monday at the Lincoln Park Zoo, but the less than ideal weather is delaying its cut down until tomorrow.
The tree is nearly 300 years old. It was here before Chicago was officially a city, but it's reached the end of its natural life. Thirty-six of its cuttings are being grafted onto rootstocks at the Morton Arboretum so its genetics will live on.
