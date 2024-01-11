Jordan, Pippen, Rodman, Kukoč all among first Bulls Ring of Honor class to be celebrated Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bulls are set to celebrate the inaugural class of their Ring of Honor during halftime in their game against the Golden State Warriors Friday.

The event will have all the makings of a family reunion.

The first ring of honor class includes:

, the undisputed greatest of all time who needs no further introduction. Scottie Pippen , Jordan's sidekick on those championship-winning 1990s teams and a leader of team in his own right.

, an icon who played for the Bulls from 1966 to 1976 and later served as the Bulls' head coach. Bob "Butterbean" Love , a Bulls star in the late 1960s and 1970s.

, the Bulls' first coach in 1966 who led them to the playoffs that year. Chet Walker , who played with the Bulls in the 60s and 70s and helped make them one of the NBA's most fearsome teams.

, that famously flamboyant rebound master who played alongside Jordan and Pippen for their last three 1990s championship runs. Toni Kukoč , the revered sixth man on those last three Bulls championship teams who was the leading scorer from the bench in the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals.

, the famous assistant coach known for his practice of the triangle offense that led the bulls to six titles. The late Dick Klein, the original owners of the Bulls who played professional basketball himself.

The entire 1995-1996 Bulls team – which included honorees Jordan, Pippen, Rodman, Kukoč, Coach Jackson and Assistant Coach Winter. The team set an NBA record of 72-10 along the way to the 1996 championship.

A red-carpet ceremony was held Thursday. We got to hear from some of those being honored.

"Now, we're so happy to be here – this is the most wonderful day of my life," said Love. "It's so good to be back home."

"It means a lot – I'm just glad to see all the guys," said Kukoč. "I haven't seen some of them for almost 20 years – maybe more than 20 years – but it's a special occasion."

"Every one of these guys that's here tonight played a significant role in this franchise, and it's good to see people you haven't seen for a long time," said Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf. "I just wish Jerry Krause were alive and could be here."