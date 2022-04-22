Bulls return to the United Center for Game 3 means boost for local businesses

Businesses looking to score big as Bulls take on Bucks at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's been a long five years, but NBA playoff basketball is back at the United Center.

It's Game 3 for the Bulls versus the Bucks and nearby businesses are scoring big.

CBS 2'S Jackie Kostek reported from local area bars where the excitement is building.

Tip-off at the United Center is set for 7:30 p.m. and at the Crossroads Bar & Grill on Madison, fans made their way in to watch Game 3. Whether watching in a bar or in person for the first playoff game here in five years -- The Bulls mean a big boost for business, which is welcome after a couple of rough years during the pandemic.

Manager Eber Garcia says a playoff game brings in 50 percent more revenue than an average night.

Garcia says the fact that the Bulls are outplaying expectations in this opening series should mean tonight is packed.

"Everybody is like glued to the TV and everyone is screaming, everyone gets mad and happy at the same time. It's fun," Garcia said.

"The team looks like a totally different team so look, the Bucks are tough, the Bucks are the defending champs. They're going to give us all they have. We probably haven't seen their best yet, but they've got some injuries now. I think they're ripe for the picking," said fan Tony Vittal.

At the Billy Goat Tavern on Madison, they say they're the last stop before the United Center.

"Well, I'm crossing my fingers and toes and I'm hoping we're packed. I'm hoping we're out the door," said Gail Doherty, Manager.

But Doherty, who is a Wisconsin native, isn't afraid to be a little controversial. While personally she's rooting for the Greek Freak, professionally she's running with the Bulls.

"Oh absolutely, for my pocket. Absolutely I do. They have been not so good for so long so I do hope they go further. Either way, I'll be happy," she said.

If you're scrambling for a last-minute ticket -- on StubHub, we found standing room tickets for $169 each. The cheapest seat is going for $335. The most expensive ticket lower-level seats at $2,964 dollars each.