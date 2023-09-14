Bulls game tickets go on sale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tipoff for the Bulls' season is still a month and a half away, but single-game tickets for games at the United Center go on sale Thursday morning.
The Bulls are planning more than 20 theme nights and seven player jersey giveaways this season.
Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. at bulls.com/tickets, or by calling 312-455-4000. Season tickets, 20-game plans, and 10-game plans are already on sale.
The home opener against Oklahoma City is on Oct. 25.
