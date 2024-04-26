Bullet holes riddle Valparaiso, Indiana neighborhood after shootout with police leaves man dead

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- A man shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Valparaiso, Indiana on Thursday has been identified.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of the shootout was visible a day later in the form of bullet holes everywhere.

On Thursday afternoon, 20-year-old Caden Mura was shot and killed after police said he fired at officers.

The shootout happened in the middle of a neighborhood – a mix of homes and offices – and people in that neighborhood said they could not believe what they were seeing from their windows. The bullet holes left behind showed just how close they were.

The shots were still ringing in Terry Brennan's ears on Friday, a day after the shootout.

"He's running down the street, officers are following him, and he's firing just flailing with the gun," Brennan said. "It was pretty, really scary."

He said he still can't believe what he watched from his office of more than 30 years Thursday afternoon.

The first 911 calls to police were about a suspicious person with a handgun at Fairgrounds Park at Calumet and Evans avenues in Valparaiso, right across the street from Brennan's office.

Indiana State Police said Valparaiso police officers responded and found Mura, who matched the callers' descriptions. Mura ran toward the neighborhood, and police followed.

Brennan said it happened fast.

"I saw a gentleman right down here firing his weapon, and we saw two police chasing him," said Brennan. "Then they had a brief shootout right across the street, and then he ran around the garage backward, and we heard more gunfire."

Brennan said he watched Mura fire his gun several times before police started shooting back.

Valparaiso police, Porter County Sheriff's police and Indiana State Police all responded to the shooting, but Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation. They still had not said late Friday who fired first.

No officers were hurt, and police still haven't identified which officers were involved.

Mura was rushed to Northwest Health Porter, where he died.

CBS 2 has also learned Mura has been arrested several times since 2018, with charges ranging from resisting arrest to motor vehicle theft and driving under the influence. CBS 2 late Friday was still trying to learn more about Caden Mura and what may have led to this shooting.

Brennan said he is very glad no one in the neighborhood was hurt.

"Very scary stuff!" he said. "This is Valparaiso! Look! Look at the neighborhood."

Indiana State Police were still investigating this shooting late Friday.