Man killed in shootout with police in Valparaiso, Indiana

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Valparaiso, Indiana Thursday, Indiana State Police said.

State police said Valparaiso police officers were sent to the area of Fairgrounds Park, at Calumet and Evans avenues, for a suspicious person with a handgun.

Officers found a man that matched the description of the suspect near Butterfield Pavilion in the park. He fled and ran toward Calumet Avenue, state police said.

Officers pursued him on foot, and an exchange of gunfire followed, state police said. Both Valparaiso and Porter County Sheriff's police were involved.

The suspect was taken to Northwest Health Porter, where he died.

His identity has not been released.