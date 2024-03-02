Bullet strikes security detail's vehicle of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Logan Square

Shot fired at security detail's vehicle of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Shot fired at security detail's vehicle of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Shot fired at security detail's vehicle of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO (CBS) – A shot was fired at the vehicle of the security detail belonging to former Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Logan Square early Saturday morning.

On-duty officers assigned to a fixed post were inside an unmarked squad car, in the 3400 block of West Wrightwood around 3:15 a.m., when a shot struck and damaged the windshield, police said.

The officers then found a bullet fragment inside on the floor of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and the officers did not return fire, police said.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives were investigating.