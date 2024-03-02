Bullet strikes security detail's vehicle of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) – A shot was fired at the vehicle of the security detail belonging to former Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Logan Square early Saturday morning.
On-duty officers assigned to a fixed post were inside an unmarked squad car, in the 3400 block of West Wrightwood around 3:15 a.m., when a shot struck and damaged the windshield, police said.
The officers then found a bullet fragment inside on the floor of the vehicle.
No injuries were reported, and the officers did not return fire, police said.
No arrests were made.
Area 5 detectives were investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.