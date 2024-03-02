Watch CBS News
Local News

Bullet strikes security detail's vehicle of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Logan Square

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Shot fired at security detail's vehicle of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
Shot fired at security detail's vehicle of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – A shot was fired at the vehicle of the security detail belonging to former Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Logan Square early Saturday morning.

On-duty officers assigned to a fixed post were inside an unmarked squad car, in the 3400 block of West Wrightwood around 3:15 a.m., when a shot struck and damaged the windshield, police said.

The officers then found a bullet fragment inside on the floor of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and the officers did not return fire, police said.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives were investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 7:55 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.