Watch CBS News
Weather

Building heat and humidity with storms Thursday night in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Building heat and humidity with storms Thursday night in Chicago
Building heat and humidity with storms Thursday night in Chicago 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another hot and humid day is ahead in Chicago with severe storms Thursday afternoon. 

Storms chances increase after 2 p.m. The strongest storms could bring large hail up to 2" in diameter and destructive wind of 70+ mph.  Storms may also produce heavy rain, leading to localized flooding. 

A ground stop has been issued Thursday morning at Midway airport due to thunderstorms. 

067112cc-b47a-4efa-b781-746237b09cc1.png

Temperatures will climb to the 90s for another muggy day before a cool down on Friday.   

7bb4195b-4023-4c4b-8297-c81f354a3826.png

Storms taper off into the night, giving way to sunshine for Friday.  

The heat returns for Father's Day. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 5:18 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.