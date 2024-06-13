Building heat and humidity with storms Thursday night in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another hot and humid day is ahead in Chicago with severe storms Thursday afternoon.
Storms chances increase after 2 p.m. The strongest storms could bring large hail up to 2" in diameter and destructive wind of 70+ mph. Storms may also produce heavy rain, leading to localized flooding.
A ground stop has been issued Thursday morning at Midway airport due to thunderstorms.
Temperatures will climb to the 90s for another muggy day before a cool down on Friday.
Storms taper off into the night, giving way to sunshine for Friday.
The heat returns for Father's Day.